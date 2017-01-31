97.1 Seconds with Fifth HarmonyThe wonderful women of Fifth Harmony stopped by for 97.1 Seconds with AMP Radio!

97.1 Seconds With: Shawn Hook Shares The Secret to a Perfect SelfieShawn Hook stopped by AMP Radio for our first 97.1 Seconds With of 2016!

97.1 Seconds With Hailee SteinfeldShe tells us what she loves most about her fans, a little about her upcoming single 'Love Myself,' what SHE loves about herself and more.

97.1 Seconds With GalantisThey told us what they would do if they had an unlimited budget for their tour (it includes a stage made of ice cream), why they chose the name Pharmacy for their album, and more.

97.1 Seconds With Travie McCoyHe told us a really weird recipe for ramen noodles (but we may try it, who knows), the fact that he is super scared of horror movies, why love is more important than money & more.

97.1 Seconds with Austin MahoneHe told us why he loves his Mahomies so much, described his perfect date night, told us a little bit about making 'Dirty Work' and more.