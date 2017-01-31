Latest Updates

Noah Cyrus Talks Tattoos, Music & More With The BAE Show's Sherry ColaWatch Noah Cyrus & Sherry Cola embark on their journey to BFF status.
$1000 Song of the Day: Week of January 23rdHere are all the songs you need to know to win $1000 from Carson Daly!
Mornings With Carson Daly Share Their Weirdest Pet PeevesStrange pet peeves were the subject of a recent Reddit thread and some of the responses were so spot-on hilarious.
Thousands Expected To Protest Against Trump Inauguration In LAPolice have promised a heavy security presence during the march.

Future Lives Large in 'Poppin' Tags' VideoThe Atlanta rapper travels to Dubai in his latest visual.
Migos Share New Track 'What the Price'The song features a slick beat and borrows Desiigner's machine gun effect in places.
Adele Will Perform at the GRAMMYsThis year's diverse performer lineup includes Metallica, John Legend and a duet between Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.
Amber Rose Discusses Gender Roles, Cat Calls and CheatersShe has a lot to say about each topic.

Steve Aoki: "I've Been a Fan" of One Direction, Proves It with 'Just Hold On'"This is one of the first songs that we wrote and recorded, so we got lucky, really," admits One Direction's Louis Tomlinson.
The Chainsmokers Are Taking Their Moms To The GRAMMY Awards"It was a huge fight in my family, actually, and my girlfriend. It was a big battle." Alex Pall revealed
Ed Sheeran Dishes On 'Divide' & Writing For Justin Bieber"It just shows you that you shouldn’t always write stuff off," Sheeran said of "Love Yourself," the hit song he gave to Bieber.
Rae Sremmurd Talks 'Black Beatles,' Fashion & More with Alex D.Watch Alex D.'s interview with Rae Sremmurd!
Emeli Sande Talks 'Long Live the Angels' and More with McCabeEmeli Sande just dropped her latest album 'Long Live the Angels' and before she officially released it, she stopped by AMP Radio to tell us all about it.
Zay & Zayion Talk "Juju on that Beat" with Alex D.Zay & Zayion blasted on the scene with their hit track "Juju on that Beat" and people haven't stopped dancing since.

Enter to Win Tickets to See Big Wild at The FondaEnter to Win Tickets to See Big Wild at The Fonda
Enter to Win Tickets to See D.R.A.M. at the El ReyEnter to Win Tickets to See D.R.A.M. at the El Rey
Frank’s RedHot BIG TV GiveawayEnter to win a 40 inch Samsung TV from Frank's RedHot TV Giveaway

Donald Trump To Be Sworn In As America’s 45th PresidentThe president-elect started inaugural day off with a tweet, saying “It all begins today!”

97.1 Seconds with Fifth HarmonyThe wonderful women of Fifth Harmony stopped by for 97.1 Seconds with AMP Radio!
97.1 Seconds With: Shawn Hook Shares The Secret to a Perfect SelfieShawn Hook stopped by AMP Radio for our first 97.1 Seconds With of 2016!
97.1 Seconds With Hailee SteinfeldShe tells us what she loves most about her fans, a little about her upcoming single 'Love Myself,' what SHE loves about herself and more.
97.1 Seconds With GalantisThey told us what they would do if they had an unlimited budget for their tour (it includes a stage made of ice cream), why they chose the name Pharmacy for their album, and more.
97.1 Seconds With Travie McCoyHe told us a really weird recipe for ramen noodles (but we may try it, who knows), the fact that he is super scared of horror movies, why love is more important than money & more.
97.1 Seconds with Austin MahoneHe told us why he loves his Mahomies so much, described his perfect date night, told us a little bit about making 'Dirty Work' and more.

Women’s March LA Is This Saturday: Get the InfoLos Angeles is having an official Women’s March this Saturday, January 21st starting at 9am in Pershing Square.
SB 405 Freeway Reopens Following Erratic Police ChaseThe documented gang member was taken into custody shortly before 12:30 a.m. by SWAT officers.
Kobe And Vanessa Bryant Announce Birth Of Third Baby GirlThe proud parents said Bianka was born on Dec. 5.

