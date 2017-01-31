Latest Updates

Win Lift Tickets to Snow Valley Mountain Resort During the Daly DownloadThis week during the Daly Download, Carson Daly is hooking you up with a four pack of lift tickets to Snow Valley Mountain Resort.
The BAE Show Artist Spotlight: Bryson Tiller & Big SeanBryson Tiller & Big Sean happily surprise us with their latest tracks.
15 Most Memorable L.A. Locations Featured In 'La La Land'"La La Land," which has captivated audiences around the world, features some of Los Angeles' top attractions throughout its storyline.
Perez Hilton's Daily Update: Lamar Odom Wants Khloe Kardashian BackLamar Odom is out of rehab and ready to focus on the future.

Jackie Evancho on Inauguration Performance: 'I'm Hoping that I Can Bring People Together'She opens up about her upcoming performance on 'CBS Sunday Morning.'
Ed Sheeran on Keeping 'Shape of You'He almost gave it to Rihanna, but thought that a Van Morrison reference in the song wouldn't work. Now, he's reconsidering that.
The Chainsmokers are Taking Their Moms to the GRAMMYsThe duo also discuss the inspiration behind their new single "Paris" in a new interview with Carson Daly.
Meek Mill Challenges Drake to Boxing Match?Mill even suggests Nicki Minaj could be the ring girl.

The Chainsmokers Are Taking Their Moms To The GRAMMY Awards"It was a huge fight in my family, actually, and my girlfriend. It was a big battle." Alex Pall revealed
Ed Sheeran Dishes On 'Divide' & Writing For Justin Bieber"It just shows you that you shouldn’t always write stuff off," Sheeran said of "Love Yourself," the hit song he gave to Bieber.
Rae Sremmurd Talks 'Black Beatles,' Fashion & More with Alex D.Watch Alex D.'s interview with Rae Sremmurd!
Emeli Sande Talks 'Long Live the Angels' and More with McCabeEmeli Sande just dropped her latest album 'Long Live the Angels' and before she officially released it, she stopped by AMP Radio to tell us all about it.
Zay & Zayion Talk "Juju on that Beat" with Alex D.Zay & Zayion blasted on the scene with their hit track "Juju on that Beat" and people haven't stopped dancing since.
Machine Gun Kelly Talks Working with Camila Cabello on 'Bad Things'Machine Gun Kelly recently stopped by AMP Radio to talk about his new single "Bad Things" with Fifth Harmony's Camila Cabello!

Enter to Win Tickets to the Red Carpet Premiere of xXx: Return of Xander CageEnter to Win Tickets to the Red Carpet Premiere of xXx: Return of Xander Cage
$1000 Song of the Day - Week of January 16thGet all the songs you need to know to win $1000 from Carson Daly!

Jenna Bush Hager & Barbara Bush Pen Letter To Obama Daughters"Enjoy college. As most of the world knows, we did," they joked.

97.1 Seconds with Fifth HarmonyThe wonderful women of Fifth Harmony stopped by for 97.1 Seconds with AMP Radio!
97.1 Seconds With: Shawn Hook Shares The Secret to a Perfect SelfieShawn Hook stopped by AMP Radio for our first 97.1 Seconds With of 2016!
97.1 Seconds With Hailee SteinfeldShe tells us what she loves most about her fans, a little about her upcoming single 'Love Myself,' what SHE loves about herself and more.
97.1 Seconds With GalantisThey told us what they would do if they had an unlimited budget for their tour (it includes a stage made of ice cream), why they chose the name Pharmacy for their album, and more.
97.1 Seconds With Travie McCoyHe told us a really weird recipe for ramen noodles (but we may try it, who knows), the fact that he is super scared of horror movies, why love is more important than money & more.
97.1 Seconds with Austin MahoneHe told us why he loves his Mahomies so much, described his perfect date night, told us a little bit about making 'Dirty Work' and more.

SB 405 Freeway Reopens Following Erratic Police ChaseThe documented gang member was taken into custody shortly before 12:30 a.m. by SWAT officers.
Kobe And Vanessa Bryant Announce Birth Of Third Baby GirlThe proud parents said Bianka was born on Dec. 5.
Shaquille O’Neal To Be Honored With Bronze Statue Outside Staples CenterThe nine-foot-tall, 1,200-pound statue will be suspended 10 feet above the ground.

