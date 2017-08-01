Latest Updates

Best Rainy Day Activities In Los AngelesIf you can't think of the ideal activity on these rare days, consider the following that should do the trick and then some.
Best Spots For East Coast Eats In Los AngelesEat like an East Coaster in the heart of Los Angeles with these top eateries.
Music News

Ed Sheeran Dishes on 'Divide'and Writing for Justin Bieber: 'There's No Rulebook'There’s no rulebook to follow, so you just have to do things that people aren’t doing.
Gucci Mane Explains His PTSD, Believed He Would Kill SomeoneIn the interview, Mane discusses his fear of killing someone and the process of detoxing from lean, the codeine beverage also known as purple drank.
Police Arrest 16 Suspects in Kim Kardashian West RobberyMany were arrested in Paris, as well as Normandy and the French Riviera, and two men have been identified from fingerprints left at the apartment in which Kardashian West had been staying.
Solange to Perform Alternative Inauguration EventThe event falls in the middle of inauguration weekend, and has been reported as an "alternative" to official festivities celebrating Donald Trump's ascent to high office.

Interviews

Rae Sremmurd Talks 'Black Beatles,' Fashion & More with Alex D.Watch Alex D.'s interview with Rae Sremmurd!
Emeli Sande Talks 'Long Live the Angels' and More with McCabeEmeli Sande just dropped her latest album 'Long Live the Angels' and before she officially released it, she stopped by AMP Radio to tell us all about it.
Zay & Zayion Talk "Juju on that Beat" with Alex D.Zay & Zayion blasted on the scene with their hit track "Juju on that Beat" and people haven't stopped dancing since.
Machine Gun Kelly Talks Working with Camila Cabello on 'Bad Things'Machine Gun Kelly recently stopped by AMP Radio to talk about his new single "Bad Things" with Fifth Harmony's Camila Cabello!
Zara Larsson Talks 'Ain't My Fault,' Working with Tinie Tempah & MoreShe recently dropped her track "Ain't My Fault" and she came by AMP Radio to tell McCabe all about it.

Contests

Enter to Win a Pair of VIP Tickets to WWE Monday Night RawEnter to Win a Pair of VIP Tickets to WWE Monday Night Raw
Win WWE Prizes During the Daly DownloadThis week during the Daly Download, Carson Daly is hooking you up with tickets to some awesome WWE events!

Mornings with Carson Daly

‘La La Land,’ ‘Moonlight’ Shine Brightly At 74th Annual Golden GlobesBut Meryl Streep, the Cecil B. DeMille Award honoree, supplied Sunday evening’s most striking moment.
97.1 Seconds With

97.1 Seconds with Fifth HarmonyThe wonderful women of Fifth Harmony stopped by for 97.1 Seconds with AMP Radio!
97.1 Seconds With: Shawn Hook Shares The Secret to a Perfect SelfieShawn Hook stopped by AMP Radio for our first 97.1 Seconds With of 2016!
97.1 Seconds With Hailee SteinfeldShe tells us what she loves most about her fans, a little about her upcoming single 'Love Myself,' what SHE loves about herself and more.
97.1 Seconds With GalantisThey told us what they would do if they had an unlimited budget for their tour (it includes a stage made of ice cream), why they chose the name Pharmacy for their album, and more.
97.1 Seconds With Travie McCoyHe told us a really weird recipe for ramen noodles (but we may try it, who knows), the fact that he is super scared of horror movies, why love is more important than money & more.
97.1 Seconds with Austin MahoneHe told us why he loves his Mahomies so much, described his perfect date night, told us a little bit about making 'Dirty Work' and more.

Angeleno Life

Kobe And Vanessa Bryant Announce Birth Of Third Baby GirlThe proud parents said Bianka was born on Dec. 5.
Shaquille O’Neal To Be Honored With Bronze Statue Outside Staples CenterThe nine-foot-tall, 1,200-pound statue will be suspended 10 feet above the ground.
Check It Out: Enchanted Forest of Light in LAIf you’re looking for something a little bit more unique this holiday season, check out Enchanted: Forest of Light.

