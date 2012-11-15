USC’s Tommy Trojan Banned From Stabbing UCLA’s Football Field

To stab or not to stab? That is the question.

Rivalry week is in full force for hometown adversaries USC and UCLA.

It all culminates on Saturday at the Rose Bowl when they hash it out on the football field for the Pac-12 South title.

For the first time in years, it looks to be a close game with a huge impact on the season.

UCLA, which has lost 12 out of the past 13 meetings, is ranked one spot higher in the BCS and the winner of this weekend’s game will go on to compete for the Pac-12 title and possibly a Rose Bowl berth.

And while the USC-UCLA rivalry goes way back with lots of traditions, there’s one thing you won’t be seeing this year.

UCLA has asked the Trojan Marching Band’s drum major to refrain from stabbing the field with his sword during the pre-game show.

Tommy Trojan is famous for the battle cry ritual and not just on UCLA’s turf. He’s also stabbed the fields at Cal, Stanford, Notre Dame, and even stabs his own field at every home game.

Bruin fans called upon the athletic department to put an end to the 41-year-old tradition because they say it is disrespectful.

If the marching band refuses to comply, they would likely be prohibited from participating in the halftime show and possibly banned from attending the next UCLA home game at the Rose Bowl in 2014.

When it comes down to it, if it must be a choice between our traditions & being able to support the team, we'll take the latter every time. — The Spirit of Troy (@USCTMB) November 14, 2012

