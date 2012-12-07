Twas The Night Before Christmas With Tracy Morgan: Surfer Stephen’s Viral Video Of The Day

Tis the season and everyone is starting to get into the holiday spirit, from just trying to be a little bit nicer to each other, to the Christmas tree and holiday lights at The Grove, to ice skating at Pershing Square.

Former fellow Saturday Night Live cast members Jimmy Fallon and Tracy Morgan also decided to get in on the act on Jimmy’s Late Night this week.

Jimmy has crazy talent when it comes to music and is the best late night television has to offer hands down.

He’s done countless bits on his show featuring his many impressions from Neal Young to Bob Dylan and even getting down with Justin Timberlake for the “History of Rap” with the best band in late night, The Roots!

Jimmy and Tracy sat down to read “Twas the Night Before Christmas” and while Jimmy stuck to the script, leave it to Tracy to bring his insane comedic talent to the bit to take it to a whole different level.

“Twas the Night Before Christmas” isn’t the first time these two have gotten into the holiday spirit. Jimmy and Tracy were joined by fellow SNL cast members Horatio Sanz and Chris Kattan when they did my favorite Christmas sketch from the show, “I Wish It Was Christmas Today.”

