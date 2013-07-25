‘SNL’ Actors Breaking Character: Surfer Stephen’s Viral Video Of The Day

Saturday Night Live made its debut in 1975 and has since aired over 700 shows within 38 seasons, making it one of the longest-running shows on TV.

The sketch comedy show has won so many awards and has given us some of our favorite actors like Will Ferrell, Tina Fey, Jimmy Fallon, Chris Rock, David Spade, Adam Sandler, Tracy Morgan, and legends like the great Chris Farley, John Belushi, Mike Myers, Chevy Chase, Dan Aykroyd, and so many more. It’s really crazy to think about.

SNL has also given us some of our favorite films like The Blues Brothers and Wayne’s World, to name a couple.

One of my favorite things about the show is when members of the cast can’t keep a straight face or start laughing during a skit because whatever they’re doing is so crazy, so stupid, or just over the top.

It’s these moments on the show that make these great actors so much more relatable because it’s like they’re laughing right along with us.

I forget exactly who said it, maybe it was David Spade or Chris Rock, but they would always try to get Sandler to laugh during whatever skit they were doing.

Well, the fine folks over Slacktory have put together a supercut of cast members losing it during the live shows and it’s a pretty funny watch. Check it out for today’s Viral Video of the Day.

Laugh it up with Surfer Stephen and more of his favorite viral videos below: