#ToplessSummer: 10 Products For Sexy & Long-Lasting Summer Lips

June 2, 2014 1:07 PM
By Caitlyn Trudnich

Summer is officially here!  In addition to working on your glowing tan, and achieving that perfectly tousled, beach-waved hair, your lips should not be neglected.

For those fun-filled summer days, and romantic summer evenings, you’ll want a lip color that lasts all day long.

Whether you’re enjoying the waves…or making out during that summer blockbuster.

We asked Dermstore Buyer, Amber Miladinovich, to share her picks for the perfect, smudge-proof, summer pout.

Photo Courtesy of Dermstore

 Stila Cosmetics Stay All Day Liquid Lip Color

This liquid lipstick will last all day, leaving a matte finish and six hours of continuous wear! I’m in love with the shade Fiore, which is a pretty hot pink!”

Photo Courtesy of Dermstore

Tarte Cosmetics LipSurgence Natural Matte Lip Stain

Peppermint-infused, rich matte color, and plumps your lips? Doesn’t get much better! Be bold with a deep red shade, like Fiery!”

Photo Courtesy of Dermstore

Too Faced Cosmetics Lip Injection Power Plumping Lip Gloss

Complements all skin tones and will leave your lips with twenty percent more volume for up to four hours! This gloss creates a tingling sensation, so get ready to pucker up!”

Photo Courtesy of Dermstore

IT Cosmetics Vitality Lip Flush

Looks clear, but turns a light pink once it hits your lips! A hydrating lipstick with plum and cherry oils to bring relief to dry lips. Perfect for a day spent under the rays!”

Photo Courtesy of Dermstore

Too Faced Cosmetics Melted Liquified Long Wear Lipstick

“This long wear lipstick hydrates and softens. It also delivers the most awesome richly pigmented colors!  Try the shade Melted Violet for a fun look!”

Photo Courtesy of Dermstore

theBalm Stainiac Beauty Queen

“Your lip color won’t be going anywhere with this lip stain!  You can also use it for your cheeks too! Add more or less for the perfect hint of color!”

Photo Courtesy of Dermstore

Becca Cosmetics Beach Tint

“A gorgeous cream stain with sweet scents like Watermelon, Grapefruit, and Papaya! Perfect for keeping fresh-faced and kissable all-day long!”

Photo Courtesy of Dermstore

Ellis Faas Creamy Lips

“Lasts like a stain and will never dry out your lips!  Deep Fuchsia is hands down a favorite in my makeup bag!”

Photo Courtesy of Dermstore

Pop Beauty Stain Stay Lip Stain

“No smudge, no smear – this lip stain delivers! With long lasting and richly pigmented shades like Peach Pucker, it’s sure to keep your lips looking fresh!

Photo Courtesy of Dermstore

Jane Iredale Just Kissed Lip and Cheek Stain

“This stain adjusts to enhance your natural color! Perfect for those that just want a little something on their lips. Goes on smooth and smells so yummy!”

  1. ckr5009 says:
    June 5, 2014 at 2:42 pm

    Great post! I’m a lippie fanatic and it looks like I’ve been missing out on some good ones!

    http://quirkybeauties.wordpress.com

