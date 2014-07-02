Study: Sleeping Naked Leads to a Happier Marriage

Now THIS is what we’re talking about. Forget the periodic table, we need to know about the important scientific stuff, like how much happier we all would be if everyone just slept naked.

It’s true!

A new study was just released that found that the secret to a happy marriage (or relationship, really) is to sleep naked.

According to the poll, 57% of those who sleep in the buff claim that they are content and happy in their relationship while only 48 percent who wear jammies to bed feel that way.

HELLO YOU GUYS. WE HAVE THE SECRET TO LIFE RIGHT HERE.

