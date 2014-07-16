It’s Back! Vote in the Lay’s ‘Do Us A Flavor’ Contest

by Sasha Huff

Update: And the winner is………….Wasabi Ginger!

Ohhhh yeah! This is one of our favorite things ever. It’s the Lay’s ‘Do Us A Flavor’ contest, where finalists have created crazy Lay’s potato chips flavors, which will be released for a limited time for fan votes.

Last year there were flavors like Siracha, Chicken and Waffles, and the winner, Cheesy Garlic Bread which was created by Karen Weber-Mendham.

And it’s back for 2014!

Here are the flavors you can try very soon!

Lay’s Cheddar Bacon Mac & Cheese – Submitted by Matt Allen, a fireman from Troy, OH

Lay’s Cappuccino – Submitted by Chad Scott, a visiting lecturer from Las Vegas, NV

Lay’s Kettle Cooked Wasabi Ginger – Submitted by Meneko Spigner McBeth, a nurse from Deptford, NJ

Lay’s Wavy Mango Salsa – Submitted by Julia Stanley-Metz, an event planner from Sacramento, CA

From July 28 to October 18, you can vote once each day for your favorite finalist flavor on www.DoUsAFlavor.com; via Twitter, Instagram and/or Vine using the hashtags #SaveBaconMac, #SaveCappuccion, #SaveWasabi, #SaveMango; and/or via text message by texting “Bacon Mac,” “Cappuccino,” “Wasabi” or “Mango” to 24477 (CHIPS).

For more information and official rules, visit www.DoUsAFlavor.com.