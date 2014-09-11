#AMPLIFY2017 | ON SALE NOW| BUY TICKETS

Alfred Coffee & Kitchen on Melrose Serving Drinks Out of Chocolate Dipped Ice Cream Cone

September 11, 2014 1:16 PM
Filed Under: Alfred Coffee, Food, foodie, Los Angeles

by Sasha Huff

We imagine this is how coffee would be served at the gates of heaven. Is that too much to say?

Alfred Coffee & Kitchen on Melrose in Los Angeles is now serving drinks out of chocolate dipped ice cream cones, and we’re prettttty excited about it.

Sure, it’s an additional $5 on top of the price of your drink, but some things in life are just worth the splurge. Nothing says Saturday like a coffee out of an ice cream cone!

You can enjoy this delicious treat during regular business hours.

Alfred Coffee & Kitchen
8428 Melrose Place A
Los Angeles, CA 90069
323.944.0811
www.alfredcoffee.com

 

Comments

One Comment

  1. SL says:
    September 11, 2014 at 2:03 pm

    Yum!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Listen Live