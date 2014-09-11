Alfred Coffee & Kitchen on Melrose Serving Drinks Out of Chocolate Dipped Ice Cream Cone

by Sasha Huff

We imagine this is how coffee would be served at the gates of heaven. Is that too much to say?

Alfred Coffee & Kitchen on Melrose in Los Angeles is now serving drinks out of chocolate dipped ice cream cones, and we’re prettttty excited about it.

Sure, it’s an additional $5 on top of the price of your drink, but some things in life are just worth the splurge. Nothing says Saturday like a coffee out of an ice cream cone!

You can enjoy this delicious treat during regular business hours.

Alfred Coffee & Kitchen

8428 Melrose Place A

Los Angeles, CA 90069

323.944.0811

www.alfredcoffee.com