Christina Grimmie’s Family Files Lawsuit Over Singer’s Murder

By Robyn Collins

Christina Grimmie’s family filed a lawsuit Tuesday, December 20 in Florida against AEG Live, The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Plaza Foundation and the security company working the event the night the 22-year old singer was murdered at a meet and greet.

Grimmie’s father Albert, mother Tina, and brother Marcus claim that defendants, “failed to take adequate security measures to ensure the safety of the performers and the attendees at the concert venue,” reports Billboard.

They claim in the lawsuit that there were only “superficial bag checks” and no pat downs or metal detectors, which would’ve potentially prevented Kevin Loibl from entering the Orlando venue. Loibl was able to get into the venue with two 9mm Glocks, two full magazines of bullets and a large hunting knife.

The late contestant from The Voice was shot three times before Loibl was subdued by her brother Marcus, after which the assailant killed himself.

The suit also mentions that the Plaza Theater did not employ serious security measures for Grimmie’s concert, adding that the theater’s general manager of six years had been fired nine days before the shooting and replaced with a new general manager who had only a week’s experience working there. “The death of Christina was caused by the negligent and culpable conduct of the defendants who failed to provide adequate security measures to protect Christina at the Plaza Live Theater on June 10, 2016,” the suit states.

The claim explains that Grimmie’s family had committed itself to supporting her ambitions, moving to Los Angeles from 2012 to 2013. It adds that Grimmie “provided financial support to her parents,” and her brother, Marcus, who also worked as her road and co-tour manager.

The family wants compensation for what would’ve potentially been an illustrious career, and wants to punish those who exhibited negligence.

Grimmie’s family is requesting a recovery of the future support the singer would have provided to her family members, the singer’s projected income after taxes had she lived to normal life expectancy and any and all medical and funeral expenses paid. Grimmie’s parents are also requesting damages for their mental pain and suffering from Grimmie’s death, while her brother is requesting compensation for the physical and emotional trauma Grimmie’s death caused.

The Grimmies are also requesting a jury trial. There has been no response and no date has yet been set for any hearings.