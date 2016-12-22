Trending Forward: Christmas Party Edition

Hey! This is Alex and Ophi! This is the first post for our fashion blog, we’re calling Trending Forward. Basically, we’ll be covering all things fashion and beauty from the everyday look to a night out… get tips and tricks from us.

We’re here to share our style and our knowledge gathered throughout the years working in fashion and with makeup/beauty products. We’ll be hanging out every week, posting our honest ideas and opinions. You’re the homie now and we’ll keep it REAL with you. So we’ll be talking to you just like we would be via text messages – with unfiltered language and sometimes even those iPhone pics (the ones you send your friend for outfit approvals LOL). We always want to talk to you… so tell us what you think!

OPHI: This week, we’re all about Christmas parties. What’s doing too much, how to impress, and what message you’re trying to send.

ALEX: Exactly. I went with a more casual, but fun look. Vans that match the sweater, then a button up layer underneath to bring the whole look together. Obviously the statement is the sweater, kind of an ugly Christmas sweater, but kind of just a casual thing you only wear when you go out around this time.

OPHI: I see what you did there, mixing the patterns. The sweater and the plaid contrast each other. I like that… the mixing is just right. If you do too much of that, it’s a no. You did it just right.

ALEX: Thanks, yeah the trick is to just make a little bit of a fashion blunder. Obviously in an every day outfit, you wouldn’t mix the sweater but for Christmas it works. This look is also very presentable, you can wear it to a family party, a friend’s party, and you look almost professional, but still stylish. I also went with no jewelry for this outfit, except earrings. A watch or adding a necklace would make it look like I was trying too hard.

OUTFIT INFO:

Sweater: On The Byas Sweater – ($40)

Plaid Layer: Cotton On – ($30)

Jeans: American Eagle – ($45)

Shoes: Vans – ($60)

OPHI: Alright. Let’s talk makeup now. I focused on glitter… gotta have your GLITTER. For this holiday look I specifically emphasized on the gold tones. One simple product that could change your look drastically is this ‘MAKE UP FOR EVER – GLITTERS’ in ‘N1 Gold’ pigment. All you gotta do is put on your “going out” makeup (make sure you have primer and eye-shadow on for a more dramatic effect) and pat some of this glitter on your lids with a glitter brush or tool – using Too Faced Glitter Glue. This has been the easiest glue for me to use so far and trust me when I say the glitter will stay in place, seriously. This glitter pigment alone will make any look go from 0 to 100 REAL QUICK.

ALEX: Wait, can you put the glitter all over your body, too?

OPHI: HAHA, I mean… you could. But that’s personal preference now. What you could do and not look like Edward Cullen under the sun is have a glittery nail polish on. Check out my nails… I used Essie’s luxeffects nail polish in ‘a cut above’ aka rose gold. It’s enough to get a WOW reaction, but still cool enough to not be THAT person that’s being way too extra. NOW, we’re ready to party. Aye!

Product Info:

MAKE UP FOR EVER – Glitters in ‘N1 Gold’ Pigment – ($15)

Too Faced – Glitter Glue ($20)

Essie- luxeffects nail color in ‘a cut above’ (Rose Gold) – ($9)