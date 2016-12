By Sarah Carroll

It’s no secret that Love Actually is Booker’s favorite holiday movie of all time.

Every December, he can’t stop yapping about the rom-com based in Great Britain.

Producer Angie came upon a Buzzfeed quiz where you can find out which character you are most like, so it was a no brainer that Booker had to take it!

Both he and Angie shared their hilarious results earlier this morning…take a listen below!

Click HERE to take the quiz now!

