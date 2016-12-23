Win Fandango Movie Tickets All Weekend Long from AMP Radio

December 23, 2016 5:00 PM

This weekend we’re hooking you up with Fandango movie tickets to see one of the seasons hottest movies!

There are SO many good movies out, like ‘Star Wars: Rogue One’, ‘Passengers’, ‘Office Christmas Party’, ‘La La Land’ and more, so why not check them out, on us!

Listen during the hours listed below!

You can also ENTER TO WIN HERE!

Friday:              5p, 6p, 7p, 8p, 9p, 10p, 11p

Saturday:        8a, 10a, 11a, 1p, 2p, 3p, 4p, 5p, 7p, 9p, 11p

Sunday:           7a, 9a, 11a, 12p, 1p, 3p, 5p, 6p, 8p, 10p

Monday:         8a, 9a, 10a, 12p, 2p, 4p, 5p, 7p, 8p, 9p, 11p

Brought to you by our friends at Fandango, we love movies. 

