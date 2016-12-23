Win Fandango Movie Tickets All Weekend Long from AMP Radio

This weekend we’re hooking you up with Fandango movie tickets to see one of the seasons hottest movies!
There are SO many good movies out, like ‘Star Wars: Rogue One’, ‘Passengers’, ‘Office Christmas Party’, ‘La La Land’ and more, so why not check them out, on us!
Listen during the hours listed below!
You can also ENTER TO WIN HERE!
Friday: 5p, 6p, 7p, 8p, 9p, 10p, 11p
Saturday: 8a, 10a, 11a, 1p, 2p, 3p, 4p, 5p, 7p, 9p, 11p
Sunday: 7a, 9a, 11a, 12p, 1p, 3p, 5p, 6p, 8p, 10p
Monday: 8a, 9a, 10a, 12p, 2p, 4p, 5p, 7p, 8p, 9p, 11p
Brought to you by our friends at Fandango, we love movies.