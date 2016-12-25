George Micheal Dead at 53

By Radio.com Staff

George Michael died Christmas Day (Dec 25). The singer was 53. According to his representative who spoke to the BBC, the singer passed away peacefully at home. Michael rose to fame as part of Wham! with partner Andrew Ridgeley and later sold more than 20 million copies of Faith, his solo debut.

According to Michael’s Facebook page, the singer had been most recently been working on “his special documentary film ‘Freedom’” which was scheduled for relaese in March 2017.

Related: George Michael’s ‘Freedom 90’ Video Gets a Fashion Facelift

Michael’s publicist issued the following statement.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period. “The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

The cause of death has not been confirmed at the time of posting.