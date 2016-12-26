Alex D.’s Countdown Of The 10 Best Tours in 2016

Alright so this year was definitely the year of the concerts. I went to more shows this year than I probably have in my entire life and I’m not even mad at it.

Here are my favorite artists that stopped in LA this year…

10. Selena Gomez

– It was cool to see Selena Gomez on stage, she has an amazing connection with her fans and

I can’t wait til she’s back and putting out more music!

9. Nick Jonas/ Demi Lovato

– Can these two just get married already?! I’m over them just being friends they would make

the cutest couple. Oh, and their show was good too😉

8. Rihanna

– It was earlier this year, and my memory is a little fuzzy… but Rihanna definitely knows how

to put on a party. Her show was lit.

7. Justin Bieber

– His show was good, it’s always solid. But I’m putting him at #7 mostly because of his tour

merchandise. Those Purpose World Tour Tees were hot for a good few months. Also, if

you didn’t get yelled at while you were a screaming fan, then that’s a plus.

6. Bad Boy Reunion Tour

– Perfect for a little TBT… Puff Daddy, 112, Mario Winans, Lil Kim, MASE, and Faith Evans… this

line up was legit.

5. St. Pablo Tour

– Not a huuuge fan of the floating stage, also this only counts if you were lucky enough to be

at one of his shows where he actually felt like performing… but the merchandise was lit, Ye’s

music is always fire, and it provided the best drama of the year. I wonder if he’ll make up

those dates he cancelled though.

4. Coldplay

– I’ve never seen so much energy in one place, so much positive energy. Plus their light

show they do with the crowd is amazing. These guys definitely put on an amazing show

and I will continue to go to their shows. Who knows, maybe next show they’ll bring out

Beyonce.

3. Beyonce

– Speaking of Queen B, her tour concluded earlier this year but it was still amazing. She is

an incredible performer. Plus, having DJ Khaled on the bill definitely helped. He brought

out so many different artists to help open for Bey. I can’t wait for her next tour.

2. Adele

– If you were lucky enough to go to one of her 6 sold out shows at the Staples Center, you

already know why it’s ranked #2 on my list. Even though there were over 30,000 people in

the arena, it felt so personal and intimate. Her voice is even more amazing in person, and she

is actually hilarious. If for some strange reason her music career doesn’t work out, she’s in

line for some acting gigs for sure.

1. Drake/ Future

– This show was SO LIT. I’m actually upset I only went once. The cool think about Drake and

Future’s performance was that they alternated. So Drake actually opened the show, then

Future did his thing… then they performed together, then Drake closed out the show. And

every other song you hear has Drake on it.. he did all of his features and his most popular

songs. The merchandise was dope, everything was great. I want them to go back on tour again.