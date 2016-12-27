Alex D.’s Top 10 Craziest Celebrity Moments of 2016

By Alex D.

This year has been all around wild. I don’t even think I could make a Top 10 craziest celebrity moments of 2016 list… maybe like a top 20, but I’ll see what I can do. Also, let’s make this clear… I mean crazy as in “damn I didn’t see that coming” or “WTF is wrong with them.”

Okay let’s start it!

10. Taylor Swift/ Calvin Harris Break Up

I really did think that they were going to last, they were so perfect for each other. And not to mention, Taylor writing Calvin’s This Is What You Came For made it even better. I still can’t believe they called it off.

9. Taylor Swift/ Tom Hiddleston Dating… Then Breaking Up

Yes, this deserves it’s own section. Honestly though, Taylor hopping from Calvin to Tom was shocking… but she got so much (and well deserved) backlash for it. Then, to fight and go through all of that, just to break up less than 6 months later.. I can’t. And I’m just saying… but where has

Tom been since the break up?! Anyone see him?!

8. Kid Cudi and Selena Gomez Seeking Professional Help For Their Health Issues

I didn’t see it coming from either of them, but I’m so happy they are getting the help they need… and on top of that, going public with it. After Selena and Justin Bieber’s Instagram fight, it seemed as if Gomez was just over the spotlight and really needed some personal time.

I’m happy to hear they’re both doing better and they’re going to have an amazing 2017.

7. Beyonce’s Lemonade Album

Not only was she dropping hints on Instagram for a long time, but when it came out, it gave us some very cryptic messages to think about. Was Jay cheating? What was going on in their relationship… but, wait, it’s actually about her Dad and Mom’s relationship? The stress this album made me feel was crazy, but Formation was so empowering. And then, Queen Bey gave us an amazing tour so we could really feel it.

6. Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

I mean, okay where do I start. Let’s go with the complicated family tree. Blac Chyna and Tyga have a son, King. Tyga is now dating Kylie Jenner, who (if they get married) will be King’s Step Mom. Since Rob and Chyna are engaged and (assumingly) going through with the wedding, Rob will also be King’s Step Dad. So… MOM (Chyna) DAD (Tyga) STEP MOM (Kylie) STEP DAD (Rob)… MOM + STEP DAD / DAD + STEP MOM / STEP MOM and DAD = SISTER and BROTHER. Let’s take a minute there…. Oh, and don’t forget about Rob and Chyna’s daughter, Dream.

5. Ryan Lochte’s Olympic Robbery Story

I’m still looking for someone explain this one to me. So basically, frat boy swimmer dude Ryan Lochte went to the press in Brazil and said that someone had robbed him and his teammates at gun point. The story turned out to be false as the accused attendant refuted the story, and there was CLEAR video of the USA swimmers not being involved in a serious altercation. So… What in the world would prompt these guys to lie about this? The entire world already looks own on the USA, so let’s just add this to the list. But then… (shoutout the geniuses at ABC) he got chosen to participate in Dancing With The Stars as if that was his reward. Unbelievable.

4. Drake and Rihanna

We’ve wanted them to get together since 2010 when they did What’s My Name… and then, 6 years later, our dreams came true! But it was short lived, the two parted ways shortly after without warning, without a reason. Speculation is that Rihanna just can’t get over her ex, Chris Brown. Another rumor is that Drake cheated on Rihanna. Who knows, but I’m really hoping they can figure it out because I need more music from the both of them.

3. Kim Being Robbed In Paris

For the first time, a lot of people actually felt sad for Kim Kardashian. The entire ordeal seemed extremely traumatizing and the family hasn’t really been the same since. Kim went MIA from social media, and has yet to return (someone is posting on her @Kimmoji account but I doubt

that’s her). The worst part about this, is that the likely scenario is that it was an inside job. There was no way that any one else would have known when she was alone in her hotel room, or the perfect time to attack her. Also, it was clearly for the money only, because (and I hate to say this), but any Kardashian- hater probably would have taken the next step. I feel terrible for Kim that she had to go through this, and although I’m sure she is still dealing with the fear of going out in the public and trying to trust anyone, I hope she gets better soon.

2. Kanye’s Meltdown

Who knows if Kim’s ordeal in Paris help contribute to his melt down, but this was unfortunately a long time coming. Kanye’s shows were getting less and less, he continued to talk about things that didn’t make sense. He even called out Jay Z on stage for refusing to call him back. Him being checked in to the hospital for “exhaustion” is obviously a cover, but man Ye, can you imagine if you came out and admitted you had health problems. Can you even think about how many young, black men struggling with similar issues you would help?

Unfortunately, I think Kanye lives in this world that no one else will ever be able to understand.

1. Donald Trump Being President

Do I really need to go in to detail here? The next 4 years are going to be 1,000 steps backwards in society. I’m terrified. Oh… also, let’s find some comedy in this. Guess who the new Celebrity Apprentice host is… ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER.BYE 2016. YOU WON’T BE MISSED.