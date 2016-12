By Alex D.

Is it weird that I wouldn’t even be mad if they were a couple? Anyway, Kendall Jenner and Justin Bieber were spotted on a plane together, then in Utah at a burger joint. Sources are saying they’re just friends, but to be honest, if I had pick a member of the Kardashian/ Jenner clan, it would probably be Kendall. Good choice, Biebs.

Bieber n Jenner n Guy on the right side of Jenner at Five Guys burger place in Utah some days ago A photo posted by Justin Bieber Updates™ (@justinbiebertracker) on Dec 26, 2016 at 12:48pm PST

