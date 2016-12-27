Taylor Swift Grants Christmas Wish to World War II Veteran

By Annie Reuter

Taylor Swift made this Christmas one to remember at the Porter household this year.

Related: Taylor Swift & Zayn Malik’s ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ Gets Steamy Lyric Video

After hearing that 96-year-old World War II veteran Cyrus Porter uses her music to connect with his grandchildren, the singer decided to make a visit to family’s home in Missouri on Monday (Dec. 26). While Swift’s parents captured the surprise on video, Porter’s family filmed much of her visit and performance for their grandfather.

In an interview with Ozarks First last week, Porter told the publication of his love for Swift.

“I’ve been to two concerts,” the 96-year-old said. “Memphis and St Louis. Look what she does… she puts on a show no one else puts on.”

He told the publication that he’d love to catch Swift one more time in concert and on Monday he got his wish as the singer came with a guitar and performed for Porter’s entire family.

Throughout her visit, Swift posed for photos with Porter’s family and took a tour through his WWII memorabilia and newspaper clippings.

One of Porter’s many grandchildren, Robert Frye, posted several video clips and photos of Swift’s visit and called it a Christmas miracle.

Scott Swift took this video of Taylor arriving in Missouri today to surprise super fan and veteran Cyrus Porter! https://t.co/cZLPULEwpo —

Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) December 27, 2016