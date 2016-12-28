Best of 2016: New Amazing Food That Came To Los Angeles This Year

by Crystal Zahler

2016 has definitely been a wild ride, but luckily we’ve had quite a bit of delicious dishes (and desserts) come to LA and cheer us up!

Here are our favorite 10 food spots that have come to Los Angeles in 2016.

10. Voodoo Doughnuts

Hollywood aka Hollyweird is in talks to have this spooky doughnut shop open its doors in Universal City Walk. Potentially inside Harry Potter World!

9. Ben & Jerry’s

Ben & Jerry’s had the fabulous idea to come out with dairy-free ice cream flavors for our vegan and lactose intolerant friends!

8. Salt & Straw

One of our favorite ice cream spots Salt & Straw put out Thanksgiving flavors this year! Turkey and mashed potato flavored ice cream, enough said.

7. Cookie Good

Cheeto collabs were all over the place this year, especially from Burger King. But LA’s Cookie Good a bakery in Santa Monica definitely won, with their Cheeto flavored cookie!

6. Magpies

Magpies opened up in Silver Lake and they gave out some sweet treats! Free soft serve ice cream made in house? Phenomenal.

5. New Food at the Hollywood Bowl

Hollywood Bowl updated their restaurants putting top chefs into the mix and now we have delicious and delectable options to go with our entertainment!

4. Birdie’s

Birdie’s, a fried chicken and doughnut spot opened up, plus its open 24 hours on weekends! We’ll wait for the applause.

3. Horchateria Rio Luna

Horchateria Rio Luna made its debut in LA. Ice cream sandwiches with CONCHAS. Seriously, Mexican dessert doesn’t get much better, oh wait it does, they also have churros!

2. Black Tap at IT’SUGAR

The viral milkshake that killed all other milkshakes, forever. For one weekend Black Tap came to IT’SUGAR in Santa Monica and served their crazy and amazing looking milkshakes.

1. Milkcow

Angelenos finally got to have milkshakes with slices of cake and cotton candy on them! Only reason it beat Black Tap and didn’t tie is because these shakes are here in LA to stay!