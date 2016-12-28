Ciara and Son Future Share Adorable Holiday Video

By Amanda Wicks

Ciara enjoyed some milk and cookies with her two-year-old son Future yesterday (Dec. 27), and she shared that moment on Instagram.

In the video, Ciara asks Future to repeat a phrase she’s been teaching him. “You, sir, are…” she begins while he excitedly finishes the sentence with “Blessed!” The two then munch on Oreo cookies, which they dip in milk. With a mouthful of cookie, Future wishes everyone a happy holidays.

Ciara captioned the photo, “😍😂. Holiday Fun!! “You Sir Are Blessed!” Oreos! #HappyHolidays Everybody! Love CC and Juicy Man ❤️.”

She and her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, are expecting their first child together. Perhaps big brother Future can teach the new baby the art of dunking, because he has it down to a science.