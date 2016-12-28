Fans Create Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star To Honor Carrie Fisher

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — Celebrities and fans are expressing their sadness over the death of “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher.

Fisher was not presented with an official star along the Hollywood Walk of Fame before she died. So fans created a temporary tribute to the iconic actress on Hollywood Boulevard near Orange Drive.

y'all im emotion. im on the walk of fame and somebody made a star for Carrie Fisher i can't ;A; pic.twitter.com/iRXib6EJaz — Lwah @ L.A.🌴☀️ (@capitainegoose) December 28, 2016

Fisher passed away Tuesday morning at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

A cause of death has not yet been released.

She was admitted to the intensive care unit Friday after suffering a massive heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles International Airport.

The 60-year-old actress was best known for her role as Princess Leia in the original “Star Wars” trilogy and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”