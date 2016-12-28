The BAE Show: This Is What You’re Doing Tonight

December 28, 2016 5:43 PM
Filed Under: The Bae Show, What You're Doing Tonight

Get your booty off that couch and away from those sweatpants. It’s almost a New Year so go to that show you’ve been thinking of going to!

Check out The BAE Show recommendations of cool sh*t to do in LA & OC tonight!

 

Kaytranada at The Observatory

Woozy hip hop beats with electronic influences performing in Santa Ana

Find Tickets Here

Yellow Claw at Create Nightclub

EDM party gods performing in Hollywood

Find Tickets Here

Kareoke at Angel City Brewery

Sing your heart out at one of the best local breweries in DTLA

Its free! Find info Here

More from The BAE Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Listen Live