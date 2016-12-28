The BAE Show: This Is What You’re Doing Tonight

Get your booty off that couch and away from those sweatpants. It’s almost a New Year so go to that show you’ve been thinking of going to!

Check out The BAE Show recommendations of cool sh*t to do in LA & OC tonight!

Kaytranada at The Observatory

Woozy hip hop beats with electronic influences performing in Santa Ana

Find Tickets Here

Yellow Claw at Create Nightclub

EDM party gods performing in Hollywood

Find Tickets Here

Kareoke at Angel City Brewery

Sing your heart out at one of the best local breweries in DTLA

Its free! Find info Here