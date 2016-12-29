Mornings With Carson Daly’s Top 10 Moments Of 2016

December 29, 2016 5:00 AM
We chilled with the biggest names in music. We embraced our inner foodie. We did everything in between, and the Mornings With Carson Daly crew are so glad to have you along for the ride. But before we say SEE YA one last time before the New Year, take a look at our Top 10 Moments of 2016.

  1. Carson Wins ANOTHER Emmy
  2. Lady Gaga Talks About Joanne, Super Bowl LI Halftime Show, And Performs In Studio 
  3. Bruno Mars Says ‘24K Magic’ Is His Best Album Yet 
  4. Katy Perry Reveals Details About Her Next Album 
  5. Mornings With Carson Daly Name The Best Breakfast Burrito In LA/OC 
  6. Producer Angie, Surfer Stephen, and Sarah Ride The Skyslide
  7. Matchmaker David Cruz Rates Sarah’s Dating Profile 
  8. Carson Surprises A Listener With A Free Trip To Vegas
  9. Hot Cheese Guy Comes In Studio
  10. Producer Angie And Sarah Taste Test Chicken Charlie’s 

BONUS: Chicago Cubs Win The World Series

As always, thank you for listening. Now let’s make 2017 another year to remember!

-Elena Kimball, Ophelia Zúñiga, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles

