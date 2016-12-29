The BAE Show: This Is What You’re Doing Tonight

December 29, 2016 4:12 PM
As the New Year creeps closer and closer, here are some hand picked events from the BAES to attend tonight, regardless if you are going solo or with a bff.

Los Angeles to Orange County-this is what you’re doing tonight!

December 29,2016

ODESZA at The Observatory

Dancey chillwave electronica performing in Santa Ana

Find Tickets Here

 

DJ Snake at The Shrine 

The famous DJ and producer will be spinning your fave EDM tracks in South LA

Find Tickets Here

 

The Shining at New Beverly Cinema 

Super creepy, super fun, the classic movie is playing in Central LA

Find Tickets Here

 

A$AP Ferg at OHM Night Club

This rapper is the special guest at OHM’s Pre New Years party in Hollywood

Find Tickets Here

 

