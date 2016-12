Rae Sremmurd has been releasing hits for a few years now, but 2016 brought them viral fame when their track ‘Black Beatles’ became the theme song for the wildly popular ‘mannequin challenge.’

In 2015 they released “Throw Sum Mo” with Nicki Minaj & Young Thug. You probably also remember their hit from 2014 “No Flex Zone.” How could you not?

They stopped by before we close out 2016 to talk to Alex D. all about their latest success & more.

Watch the full interview above!