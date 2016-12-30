The BAE Show: This Is What You’re Doing Tonight

By Desiree Bibayan
As we’re all about to say goodbye to 2016, end your year with something you won’t forget! Check out these cool shows & events happening tonight!
From the BAES to you…this is what you’re doing tonight!
December 30, 2016
KAYTRANADA at The Novo
Woozy hip hop beats with electronic influences performing in Central LA
Find Tickets Here
The Chainsmokers at The Shrine
BFFs Drew Taggart & Alex Pall spinning their EDM pop indie jams in DTLA
Find Tickets Here
Boogie Nights at Frida Cinema
The 70s inspired daring cult classic playing in Santa Ana
Find Tickets Here
LA Zoo Lights at The LA Zoo
Explore the beautiful park lit up with holiday décor & play with some reindeer!
Find Tickets Here