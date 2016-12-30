The BAE Show: This Is What You’re Doing Tonight

December 30, 2016 2:59 PM
By Desiree Bibayan 

As we’re all about to say goodbye to 2016, end your year with something you won’t forget! Check out these cool shows & events happening tonight!

From the BAES to you…this is what you’re doing tonight!

December 30, 2016

KAYTRANADA at The Novo

Woozy hip hop beats with electronic influences performing in Central LA

Find Tickets Here

 

The Chainsmokers at The Shrine 

BFFs Drew Taggart & Alex Pall spinning their EDM pop indie jams in DTLA

Find Tickets Here

 

Boogie Nights at Frida Cinema

The 70s inspired daring cult classic playing in Santa Ana

Find Tickets Here

 

LA Zoo Lights at The LA Zoo

Explore the beautiful park lit up with holiday décor & play with some reindeer!

Find Tickets Here

 

