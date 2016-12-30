The BAE Show: This Is What You’re Doing Tonight

By Desiree Bibayan

As we’re all about to say goodbye to 2016, end your year with something you won’t forget! Check out these cool shows & events happening tonight!

From the BAES to you…this is what you’re doing tonight!

December 30, 2016

KAYTRANADA at The Novo

Woozy hip hop beats with electronic influences performing in Central LA

The Chainsmokers at The Shrine

BFFs Drew Taggart & Alex Pall spinning their EDM pop indie jams in DTLA

Boogie Nights at Frida Cinema

The 70s inspired daring cult classic playing in Santa Ana

LA Zoo Lights at The LA Zoo

Explore the beautiful park lit up with holiday décor & play with some reindeer!

