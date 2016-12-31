The Top 97 of 2016

2016 was a big year for music, and today we counted down the Top 97 songs of 2016, presented by Jeep! Check out the full list of songs below.

Drake “Once Dance” Mike Posner “I Took a Pill in Ibiza” Calvin Harris “This is What you Came For” The Chainsmokers “Closer” Twenty One Pilots “Stressed Out” DJ Snake “Middle” Justin Bieber “Love Yourself” G-Eazy “Me, Myself & I” The Chainsmokers “Don’t Let Me Down” Zayn “Pillowtalk” Alessia Cara “Here” Justin Bieber “Sorry” Twenty One Pilots “Heathens” Calvin Harris “How Deep Is Your Love” Sia “Cheap Thrills” Drake “Too Good” DNCE “Cake by the Ocean” Rihanna “Needed Me” Selena Gomez “Hands to Myself” Twenty One Pilots “Ride” The Chainsmokers “Roses” Kiiara “Gold” Bruno Mars “24k Magic” Fifth Harmony “Work from Home” Justin Timberlake “Can’t Stop the Feeling” Ariana Grande “Dangerous Woman” Rihanna “Work” The Weeknd “Starboy” DJ Snake “Let Me Love You” Flo Rida “My House” Flume “Never Be Like You” Adele “Send My Love” The Weeknd “In The Night” Major Lazer “Cold Water” Drake “Hotline Bling” Zara Larsson “Never Forget You” Lukas Graham “7 Years” Ariana Grande “Into You” Shawn Mendes “Treat You Better” Selena Gomez “Same Old Love” Jeremih “Oui” Coldplay “Hymn For the Weekend” Fifth Harmony “Worth It” Adele “Hello” Alessia Cara “Scars to Your Beautiful” Kungs “This Girl” Gnash “I Hate You, I Love You” Nicky Jam “Forgiveness” Desiigner “Panda” Nick Jonas “Close” Selena Gomez “Good For You” Meghan Trainor “No” Rae Sremmurd “Black Beatles” Sia “The Greatest” Ariana Grande “Side to Side” Robin Schulz “Sugar” Alessia Cara “Wild Things” DJ Khaled “For Free” Meghan Trainor “Like I’m Gonna Lose You” Kent Jones “Don’t Mind” Hailee Steinfeld “Starving” Calvin Harris “My Way” Charlie Puth “We Don’t Talk Anymore” Post Malone “White Iverson” Pink “Just Like Fire” Fetty Wap “679” Selena Gomez “Kill ‘Em With Kindness” Rihanna “Kiss it Better” Tory Lanez “Luv” R. City “Locked Away” Adele “When We Were Young” Belly “Might Not” Daya “Hide Away” Kanye West “Fade” Fifth Harmony “All In My Head” Deorro “Bailar” Maroon 5 “Don’t Wanna Know” Pitbull “Greenlight” Beyonce “Sorry” OneRepublic “Where I Go” Travis Scott “Antidote” Shawn Mendes “I Know What You Did Last Summer” Iggy Azalea “Team” Britney Spears “Make Me” Alan Walker “Faded” Drake & Future “Jumpman” Charlie Puth “One Call Away” Katy Perry “Rise” Kygo “Stole the Show” Lady Gaga “Perfect Illusion” The Weeknd “Feel it Coming” Jon Bellion “All Time Low” Justin Bieber “Company” Frenship “Capsize” Rihanna “Love on the Brain” Machine Gun Kelly “Bad Things” Zay & Zayion “Juju On That Beat”

Get great deals on an award-winning Jeep Cherokee at the Jeep Big Finish event at your local dealer.