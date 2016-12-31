The Top 97 of 2016

2016 was a big year for music, and today we counted down the Top 97 songs of 2016, presented by Jeep! Check out the full list of songs below.
- Drake “Once Dance”
- Mike Posner “I Took a Pill in Ibiza”
- Calvin Harris “This is What you Came For”
- The Chainsmokers “Closer”
- Twenty One Pilots “Stressed Out”
- DJ Snake “Middle”
- Justin Bieber “Love Yourself”
- G-Eazy “Me, Myself & I”
- The Chainsmokers “Don’t Let Me Down”
- Zayn “Pillowtalk”
- Alessia Cara “Here”
- Justin Bieber “Sorry”
- Twenty One Pilots “Heathens”
- Calvin Harris “How Deep Is Your Love”
- Sia “Cheap Thrills”
- Drake “Too Good”
- DNCE “Cake by the Ocean”
- Rihanna “Needed Me”
- Selena Gomez “Hands to Myself”
- Twenty One Pilots “Ride”
- The Chainsmokers “Roses”
- Kiiara “Gold”
- Bruno Mars “24k Magic”
- Fifth Harmony “Work from Home”
- Justin Timberlake “Can’t Stop the Feeling”
- Ariana Grande “Dangerous Woman”
- Rihanna “Work”
- The Weeknd “Starboy”
- DJ Snake “Let Me Love You”
- Flo Rida “My House”
- Flume “Never Be Like You”
- Adele “Send My Love”
- The Weeknd “In The Night”
- Major Lazer “Cold Water”
- Drake “Hotline Bling”
- Zara Larsson “Never Forget You”
- Lukas Graham “7 Years”
- Ariana Grande “Into You”
- Shawn Mendes “Treat You Better”
- Selena Gomez “Same Old Love”
- Jeremih “Oui”
- Coldplay “Hymn For the Weekend”
- Fifth Harmony “Worth It”
- Adele “Hello”
- Alessia Cara “Scars to Your Beautiful”
- Kungs “This Girl”
- Gnash “I Hate You, I Love You”
- Nicky Jam “Forgiveness”
- Desiigner “Panda”
- Nick Jonas “Close”
- Selena Gomez “Good For You”
- Meghan Trainor “No”
- Rae Sremmurd “Black Beatles”
- Sia “The Greatest”
- Ariana Grande “Side to Side”
- Robin Schulz “Sugar”
- Alessia Cara “Wild Things”
- DJ Khaled “For Free”
- Meghan Trainor “Like I’m Gonna Lose You”
- Kent Jones “Don’t Mind”
- Hailee Steinfeld “Starving”
- Calvin Harris “My Way”
- Charlie Puth “We Don’t Talk Anymore”
- Post Malone “White Iverson”
- Pink “Just Like Fire”
- Fetty Wap “679”
- Selena Gomez “Kill ‘Em With Kindness”
- Rihanna “Kiss it Better”
- Tory Lanez “Luv”
- R. City “Locked Away”
- Adele “When We Were Young”
- Belly “Might Not”
- Daya “Hide Away”
- Kanye West “Fade”
- Fifth Harmony “All In My Head”
- Deorro “Bailar”
- Maroon 5 “Don’t Wanna Know”
- Pitbull “Greenlight”
- Beyonce “Sorry”
- OneRepublic “Where I Go”
- Travis Scott “Antidote”
- Shawn Mendes “I Know What You Did Last Summer”
- Iggy Azalea “Team”
- Britney Spears “Make Me”
- Alan Walker “Faded”
- Drake & Future “Jumpman”
- Charlie Puth “One Call Away”
- Katy Perry “Rise”
- Kygo “Stole the Show”
- Lady Gaga “Perfect Illusion”
- The Weeknd “Feel it Coming”
- Jon Bellion “All Time Low”
- Justin Bieber “Company”
- Frenship “Capsize”
- Rihanna “Love on the Brain”
- Machine Gun Kelly “Bad Things”
- Zay & Zayion “Juju On That Beat”
Get great deals on an award-winning Jeep Cherokee at the Jeep Big Finish event at your local dealer.