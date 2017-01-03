Booker’s Bachelor Breakdown: Nick Viall Meets The Ladies Of Season 21

The Bachelor is back with Nick Viall at the center of it all, and just like every season before, Chris Brooker is on top of all the craziness.

Booker admitted about this season’s leading man, “I’m not sure if I hate him or if I’m just jealous.” Of course, #BachelorNation knows Nick Viall from the multiple versions of show he’s already been on, starting with his run as a contestant on The Bachelorette three years ago.

The group of 30 women vying for Nick’s attention kicked off the show with an… eclectic start. From camel rides, shark costumes, and unsavory last names, listen to Booker break down the premiere of The Bachelor Season 21 for Carson Daly below:

