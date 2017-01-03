Carson Daly And Producer Angie Break Down 2017’s Driving Laws

By Elena Kimball

A list of new driving laws went into affect across California with the New Year, but don’t worry! Carson Daly and Producer Angie broke it all down for you.

One of the biggest laws prohibits drivers from holding their phones while driving, even if using the phone as a GPS. Effective immediately, phones must be mounted to the dashboard or placed in the lower right or left corner of the windshield and operated by one finger.

Another major law makes DUI offenders install devices onto their cars that ensure their sobriety before starting the ignition, a change Carson thinks couldn’t have come soon enough – “I’m wondering why those aren’t becoming standard…With drunk driving and the amount of deaths, why not make that a thing?”

Some laws provide clear definitions for what was previously accepted by motorists. For example, children must sit in rear-facing car seats until they are two years old, weigh over 40lbs, or are over 40 inches tall.

Lane splitting is also officially legal for motorcyclists – something Producer Angie is not a fan of, “It’s crazy. It scares me every time.” However, the California Highway Patrol will establish laws to determine how fast motorcyclists may drive between slowed or stopped vehicles.

The new laws aren’t exclusive to the freeway, though. The LA Times has a full breakdown HERE.