Is Justin Bieber Working on New Music with 2 Chainz?

By Jon Wiederhorn

In 2016, Justin Bieber branched out beyond a traditional pop performer by collaborating with such unconventional acts as Major Lazer, DJ Snake and Post Malone. And while it doesn’t look like he’ll be working with Aphex Twin any time soon, Bieber seems likely to continue to branch out as an artist and one of the first projects might just be with 2 Chainz.

The Atlanta rapper took to Instagram yesterday to post a photo of himself standing next Bieber and he captioned it, “New music on the way ??? Take JB to the trap ???”

There’s no further evidence of the artists working together, but 2 Chainz’s 3 million followers seemed to like the idea. And it makes sense; the rapper is certainly hot right now. In October, he released the seven-track mixtape Hibachi For Lunch, just one of four projects he tackled during the year, including CollecGrove with Lil Wayne, and the mixtapes Felt Like Cappin’ and Daniel Son; Necklace Don. In addition, 2 Chainz appears on Cashmere Cat’s “Throw Myself a Party,” which came out December 29.

Bieber was on the road for much of last year.