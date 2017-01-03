Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Producers Fire Back At Mariah Carey’s Sabotage Claims

Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance went down with the ship that was 2016, but Dick Clark Productions is not taking the blame for the disastrous performance.

Mariah flubbed her lipsynched performance of ‘Emotions’, telling the audience they did not rehearse the song ahead of the broadcast and confessed she couldn’t hear anything through her ear piece.

After the show, she accused Dick Clark Productions of not being ‘artist friendly’ and claimed they set her up to fail.

Dick Clark Productions fired back with an official statement calling Mariah’s suggestion they sabotaged her performance “defamatory, outrageous, and frankly absurd.”

Perez also talked about That’s So Raven star Orlando Brown leaked his own sex tape, Chris Brown released a Soulja Boy diss track, Rebecca Ferguson says she’ll sing at Donald Trump’s inauguration only if she can sing the anti-racism song ‘Strange Fruit’, Lauren Conrad is pregnant, Carrie Fisher’s daughter Billie shared her thanks for the support she’s received after losing her mom and grandmom in the same week, George Michael’s boyfriend claims his Twitter got hacked after tweeting about George Michael’s suicidal past, Britney and her bae went Instagram official, JLo and Drake celebrated New Years together, and Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are still together.

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles