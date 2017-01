Drink your new year’s resolution with 3-Day Fresh Start from Suja Juice! Suja Juice is always Organic, Non-GMO and Cold-Pressed and Carson Daly is hooking you up during the Daly Download!

To win your 3-Day Fresh Start from Suja Juice, listen for the Top 5 most downloaded songs in LA/OC at 9am. When you’ve got all the songs, call us up at 877-971-HITS(4487) and if you’re the correct caller, you win!

You an also ENTER TO WIN HERE!

Good luck!