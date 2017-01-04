Girl Scouts Release New S’Mores Flavor

by Crystal Zahler

Girl Scouts are celebrating 100 years of cookie sales and they are coming out with TWO new flavors! Pretty sweet, huh?

The two versions of these new Girl Scout cookies are delightful reminders of making Smore’s with graham crackers, chocolate, and marshmallows, just with different twists.

One is chocolate covered, while the other is a sort of sugar cookie on the outside with a yummy chocolatey filling! Plus, the new chocolate filled cookie is Vegan!

These special new flavors will only be available in select markets and which of the two cookies they have will depend on the baker that supplies that Girl Scout troop, but luckily you can still order them online!

Whether it’s your traditional favorite box of Thin Mints or a new Smore’s wonder, grab a box and support the Girl’s century worth of selling cookies!