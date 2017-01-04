Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Mariah Carey Fires Her Creative Director

Don’t mess with Mariah’s stage!

That’s the lesson her long time Creative Director Anthony Burrell learned by getting fired after Mariah’s infamous New Year’s Eve performance.

At the last minute, Anthony changed to the position of Mariah’s background singers without running the change by Mimi’s team. The change left Mariah out of earshot of the singers, who could have helped her find her place in the song.

Mariah also fired back at Dick Clark Productions’ official statement, recalling her working relationship with the legendary broadcaster and producer. Mariah told Entertainment Weekly, “I’m of the opinion that Dick Clark would not have let an artist go through that and he would have been mortified as I was in real time.”

Perez also talked about Megyn Kelly leaving Fox News for a daytime show with NBC, Jacket Jackson gave birth to a baby boy, Dancing With The Stars’ Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy also welcomed their first child, Heather Locklear checked into rehab again, Sherri Sherpher of The View Periscoped the fight that broke out at (NAME) funeral, Ellen DeGeneres cancelled Kim Burrell’s appearance on her show after Kim made homophobic comments, Bill and Hillary Clinton will attend Donald Trump’s Inauguration ceremony, Demi Lovato is now dating MMA fighter Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos after breaking up with her previous UFC fighter bae Luke Rockhold, and Debra Messing shut down rumors of a Will & Grace reboot.

