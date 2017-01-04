Pistol-Packing Grandma Fights Off Armed Robber

By Sarah Carroll

Rebbie Roberson may be 74 years old, but she’s one tough cookie!

The Texas grandmother was watching TV this past Sunday when all of a sudden, a masked intruder entered her home.

“When I started to get up, he was in here, on me, with a gun facing me — right to my face,” Roberson told local news station KSLA. “I had to walk right out in front of him. I didn’t know if he was going to kill me or what.”

But Roberson wasn’t ready to back down. She managed to grab her own firearm from a nearby table.

“I reached over there and grabbed this gun — and when I swerved around, I pointed it at him and he ran,” she said.

Roberson continued to fire her .38-caliber at the robber, leaving bullet holes in the walls of her own home.

“I’m not sure I didn’t hit him. I don’t know yet. I sure tried. I sure was hoping! That was the scare of my life,” she admitted.

Police don’t believe the suspect was wounded, but Roberson doesn’t seem to be too concerned.

“I tried to kill him. Anybody break in on me, I’m going to kill them. He’s going to kill me or I’m going to kill him.”

