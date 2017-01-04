The BAE Show Artist Spotlight: Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlison

By Desiree Bibayan

The BAE Show returns this week so you can hear the best new music under the radar to ring in 2017 !

Here is a little sneak peak of what you get to hear this Sunday night from an unlikely duo.

Steve Aoki + Louis Tomlison

It’s hard to believe Steve Aoki was a varsity player of badminton at his Newport High School-now the DJ/Producer/Label Exec is known for his crazy energy presence on stage that involves cakes and rafting through crowds to name some examples. Music was not always the clear path for Steve, with a major in Sociology and Feminist Studies (yes!) but thank the dance electronic heavens for making him stick to music. Diplo declares that “Steve brought a rock n roll attitude to dance music that didn’t exist,” which is a pretty bold statement to make, but would be hard to disagree with. Steve tours relentlessly and that is in addition to running his label, Dim Mak, which he created over a decade ago. Although Steve Aoki and One Direction’s, Louis Tomlison, are associated with different musical backgrounds, they both have a niche for getting a song stuck in your head. As the last member of One Direction to pursue a solo career, it’s refreshing that Tomlison decided to take an unexpected approach. Tune into The BAE Show this Sunday at 9pm on 97.1 Amp Radio to hear their collaboration on the air waves!