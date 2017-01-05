Candy Cane Lane Might Stop Lights After 60-Year Tradition

by Crystal Zahler

Of course it’s always the few people that ruin it for the many!

Candy Cane Lane in Woodland Hills is one of many amazing areas in SoCal that someone can walk around to enjoy beautiful lights and take in some holiday spirit.

Sadly, this year the clean-up was a big disappointment for people living in or around Candy Cane Lane because of the people and vendors littering.

Many residents are talking about stopping Candy Cane Lane, the eight block radius around Lubao and Oxnard. But it has been a tradition since it came to be in 1952, making it difficult to stop completely and so abruptly.

Luckily, there aren’t any immediate plans to stop the festivities but residents are looking to slow down on the decorating to slow down the amount of traffic that comes in.

Maybe this will be a wake up call to those who attend next year to pick up their trash as they walk around to enjoy the extravagant lights!