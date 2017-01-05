Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Donald Trump’s Inauguration Will Have Free Weed

The D.C. Cannabis Coalition has a plan that will make Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony unlike any before.

They’re going to pass out 4,200 free joints to inauguration attendees just steps away from the ceremony and encourage everyone to light up 4 minutes and 20 seconds into Trump’s first speech as President of the United States.

Weed has been legal in D.C. since 2015, so there’s nothing stopping the Cannabis Coalition from going ahead with the plan. They hope to encourage the federal legalization of weed and send a message to Trump’s choice for Attorney General, who has publicly stated he believes marijuana is dangerous.

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles