Sick Customer’s Delivery Order Of Pizza & Flu Meds Goes Viral

By Sarah Carroll

With apps like Postmates and UberEATS, food magically shows up at your door in a matter of minutes.

It’s so simple — you just plug in what you want to eat, your address, and your credit card number.

There’s also usually an area for comments where you can provide extra instructions.

A woman’s order in Belfast, Ireland has gone viral for the unusual request she made in the comments.

“Will you please stop in Spar on the way and get me Benylin cold & flu tablets and I’ll give you the money, only ordering food so I can get the tablets I’m dying sick xx,” Fiona Cuffe wrote.

Feeley’s Fish and Chips and Pizzeria came through for Fiona, happily delivering a pepperoni pizza along with one box of flu medication.

The restaurant’s Facebook page later posted: “Fiona Cuffe, pm us when your (sic) feeling better and we will send you round a meal on us.”

“Yous are wee angels, will do,” she replied.

Cuffe’s desperate plea really struck a chord with people on Facebook. The post has racked up more than 16,000 likes in less than a week.

