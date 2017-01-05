Taco Bell Chicken Chips Are a Real Thing

by Crystal Zahler

Seriously, Taco Bell must have the most creative chef behind their food because Chicken CHIPS?! That’s so wild!

Cirspy Lava Chicken Chip is what the new item will be called and you’ll be able to dip it into some sort of nacho-looking cheese.

Spotted in August and then posted all over the internet, it’s being tested out in Knoxville, Tennessee with a plan in the near future to be available nationwide.

The “Lava Dip” that is expected to come with it is actually from the chains discontinued Volcano Menu, so if you missed that, it’s (sort of) coming back!