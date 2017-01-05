The BAE Show Artist Spotlight: Flume

January 5, 2017 2:56 PM
Filed Under: Flume, The Bae Show

By Desiree Bibayan

The dancey electronic babe dropped a new single and we are in love!

Hear it on The BAE Show this Sunday at 9pm!

 

Flume

Harley Edward Streten, you might have seen him perform at Coachella, SXSW, or even our AMP Radio Pool Party under the moniker Flume. The Australian youngster started making music at 13 but everything changed in 2012 when he released his debut album and became an electronic classic. Flume teeters on the edge of experimental and pop, his music is approachable yet is full of atypical sounds that pull you in and force you to nod your head with pleasure. Catch him headlining CRSSD Festival this Spring!

