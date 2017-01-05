WATCH: Man Belly Flops Onto Police Squad Car

By Sarah Carroll

We’re all for getting a little wild on New Year’s Eve, but one Wisconsin man took things a little too far when he decided to belly flop onto a police squad car!

Cody J. Romano shattered the windshield upon impact and officers on the scene suffered from some minor injuries.

It should come as no surprise that officials believe the 25-year-old was intoxicated.

Romano was charged with two felony counts of battery to a police officer, two misdemeanor counts of battery. and another misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.

Check out the belly flop footage below:

