Would You Hook Up With Someone Wearing A Fedora?

By Sarah Carroll

It’s no secret that Bruno Mars can rock one helluva fedora…but real talk…it isn’t the easiest item for men (or women) to pull off!

We’re all about self-expression, but the sassy style of hat definitely makes a statement when you’re just getting to know someone. In fact, 72% claim it’s a major turn-off.

Picture this: you go on a great first date and then that special someone shows up to date #2 wearing socks with sandals. Would you still hook up with them?

That’s what Buzzfeed asked its readers in a recent poll. Carson quizzed the morning show to see if our answers lined up with the majority, and well, we didn’t hold back when it came to fashion’s worst faux pas.

Take a listen:

