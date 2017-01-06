Maybelline’s New Campaign Faces Are Manny Gutierrez & Shayla Mitchell

by Crystal Zahler

Maybelline has finally chosen a guy as one of the faces of it’s new campaign!

Manny Gutierrez and Shay Mitchell have been announced as the faces of the brands’ new mascara, The Colossal Big Shot.

Manny is a beauty YouTuber with over 3 million followers and knows how to rock his makeup. About being the new face he said, “thrilled to be able to work with a global brand like Maybelline that is recognizing male influencer talent and is willing to shine a spotlight on it.”

Now men who wear makeup are beginning to have a few more boy beauties they can look up to!