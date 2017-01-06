Most Annoying New Year’s Resolutions

January 6, 2017 10:02 AM
Filed Under: Holidays, New Year's Resolution, New Years, New Years Eve, NYE, NYE 2017

By Sarah Carroll

The first week of 2017 is almost over…how are you doing on all those New Year’s resolutions?

None of us here at the morning show participated in the annual tradition…oops!

But seriously, if you really and truly want to change your life, why wait until January 1? Live your best life right now!

That being said…we’re not going to stop all y’all from eating healthier and quitting smoking…those are great goals. But we do reserve the right to rant about the most stupid resolutions we’ve heard so far this year!

Earlier this morning, Producer Angie spilled the tea on which resolutions annoy her the most. Take a listen:

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More from Carson Daly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Listen Live