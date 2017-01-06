New 1950s Speakeasy Emerging In Alleyway Downtown

by Crystal Zahler

Downtown LA is about to have another speakeasy called Birds & Bees! Based around the 1950’s era it supposedly will have dark wood accents and low lighting, which already sounds wonderful to us.

Even better, the speakeasy will be within walking distance of the Perch & Grand Central Market, making it a prime spot to include in a night of bar hopping downtown!

Get ready for the jazzy opening of Birds & Bees! It’s set to open Saturday, January 28th down a hidden alleyway along Broadway beneath the Broadway Media Center.

Birds & Bees 207 S. Broadway Los Angeles, CA