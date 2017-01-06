Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Coachella Owner Denies Claims He Is Anti-LGBTQ

Coachella fans began reconsidering their support after articles revealed tax forms showing the festival’s owner, Philip Anschutz, donated to an organization that defends the belief that marriage is only between one man and one woman.

Philip Anshutz doesn’t just own Coachella, by the way. He also owns the LA Kings, LA Galaxy, and the Staples Center.

However, Anschutz has come forward saying he does not support anti-gay organizations, calling the articles garbage and fake news.

He addressed the 2013 tax forms showing the $10,000 donation that sparked the controversy by saying, “Both The Anshutz Foundation and I contribute to numerous organizations that pursue a wide range of causes. Neither I nor the Foundation fund any organization with the purpose or expectation that it would finance anti-LGBTQ initiatives, and when it has comes to my attention or the attention the Anschutz Foundation that certain organization either the Foundation or I have funded have been supporting such causes, we have immediately ceased all contributions to such groups.”

Perez also talked about Lamar Odom left rehab, Sia just released her own emojis called SiaMojis, Meryl Streep started a sing-a-long at the memorial service for Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, George & Amal Clooney might be pregnant with twins, Naomi Campbell says she was the victim of an attempted robbery in Paris five years ago, Cher is going to star in a Lifetime movie about the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, a Charmed reboot is in the works but will not star any of the original cast, and Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes were spotted out together after New Years while still denying rumors they’re dating.

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles