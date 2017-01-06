Second Magic Castle Opening Near Santa Barbara Later This Year

Magic fans rejoice!

According to LA Magazine, Milt Larsen (co-founder of the Magic Castle in Hollywood) announced that a second location will open in Montecito later this year. “It will strictly be devoted to close-up magic and variety arts,” says Larsen. “It’s a gorgeous little place with a lakefront view.” The structure is apparently about 1/5 the size of the Hollywood location and will feature a 50-seat theater and lounge.

The Magic Castle Cabaret will overlook a lake and nature preserve, and is expected to be open by Halloween.