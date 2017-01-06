The BAE Show Artist Spotlight: Starley & Mura Masa

By Desiree Bibayan

Two artists reshaping the EDM scene in very different ways.

STARLEY

Super newcomer, Starley is breaking into the dancey electronic world with her solo debut, “Call On Me.” At the time of co-writing the on the rise track, it has a ridiculous amount of plays on Spotify for a virtually unknown artist, she was actually considering walking away from music. The catchy upbeat hit was inspired by trying to convince Starley she could rely on herself, and with a touch of remix magic from Ryan Riback, we couldn’t leave this single off the air waves.

MURA MASA

Whatever genre of music you lean towards, it’s arduous to not love Mura Masa’s “Love$ick” track featuring A$AP Rocky. It’s classic Mura Masa EDM delight with catchy yet soft Caribbean drums and hooks for famed rapper and fashion staple, A$AP. The collaborative single precisely captures that love sick sensation from the cheery beat to the sad lyrics that makes you imagine a youthful self writing poetry in the rain. We are definitely staying on the look out for Mura Masa’s album release rumored to drop sometime this year!