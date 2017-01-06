This Japanese Cheesecake Is L.A.’s Newest Dessert Fad

January 6, 2017 12:06 PM

by Crystal Zahler

If you don’t know about this food craze, welcome.

Uncle Tetsu’s Japanese Cheesecake is located in the Santa Anita Mall and almost always has a line. So popular in fact, they have to limit each customer to only 2 cheesecakes each!

The cheesecake comes out of the oven (after only 30 minutes) with a light, fluffy egg and sugar taste that comes close to custard. But as it cools the cheese part becomes the over-ruling and delicious flavor!

These steamed desserts have blown up all over from East Asia, to Canada, then Hawaii and now of course here in Arcadia! The cheese that is used is also an “Australian cheese” which is quite similar to the cream cheese we use in American Cheesecakes.

Ultimately, the lengthy line seems to be worth it!

 

