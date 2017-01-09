Best Spots For East Coast Eats In Los Angeles

Although California has spawned its own special cuisine named after the Golden State and has even made a sushi into something the Japanese never dreamed of creating, some locals in Los Angeles and the surrounding area just want to dig into one or more treats made famous back east. Dying for some Maine lobster? How about a Philly cheesesteak, made the Pennsylvania way? Or, perhaps it is ;New England clam chowder you’re after? Consider the following Los Angles eateries that make these and other other traditional right coast dishes to perfection.



The Grill on the Alley

9560 Dayton Way

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

(310) 276-0615

Maryland crab cakes can be made all kinds of crab, but the blue crabs of Chesapeake Bay are the real deal. To honor this tradition on the Pacific coast, head directly for The Grill on the Alley, a top Beverly Hills establishment where you'll be able to consume this taste treat at its best: moist and plump and swimming in butter with a lemon on the side to add as much or as little as you desire.



Canter’s

419 N. Fairfax Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 651-2030

If you're looking for a New York-style deli where the servers are sometimes fast (but extra efficient), head for Canter's any time of the day or night. Indeed, this joint is jumping with diners for all hours and often who can't put off dining on lox and bagels the likes of which are hardly ever served the right way on the Left Coast. You can depend on a winner of this dish at this Fairfax district mainstay, as you can other deli staples the likes of which are typically downed in the Big Apple. The pastrami and corned beef sandwiches are incredible, too.



Seasalt Fish Grill

812 W. 7th St.

Los Angeles, CA 90017

(213) 243-5700

For those who have thrilled to the table-side traditions of the northeast, New England clam chowder hits the spot like no other. So, if that's the dish you are craving, head straight to Los Angeles' Seasalt Fish Grill, located downtown and also a splash from the ocean in Santa Monica. Ask for the Fisherman's Wharf Clam Chowder to be served the authentic version filled with baby clams or choose The Baja Seafood Chowder if you don't mind mixing your clams with shrimp and other savory fish bits.



The Hungry Cat

1535 N. Vine St.

Hollywood, CA 90028

(323) 462-2155

Fresh Maine lobsters may almost be considered staples in New England seafood eateries, but in Hollywood restaurant, this delicacy is even more of a thrill when served at a restaurant that knows how to prepare this crustacean in the proper way. Not only is this yummy treat served in its purest form (either by the whole or by the half) but the lobster prepared at The Hungry Cat also get great treatment when served on buttered rolls just like they do back east. Talk about melt-in-your-mouth.



Boos Philly Cheesesteaks and Hoagies

4501 Fountain Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90029

(323) 661-1955

Deemed the "Best Philly Cheesesteak in Silver Lake", Boo's won't let you down. In fact, the sandwich makers on this spot will be certain to stand by their chili cheesesteaks, made in true Philadelphia style for either take-out, delvery, or to down right there on the eastern edge of the city. Expect to savor all that is this taste treat, from the think strips of streak to the grilled onion to the melted cheese to the authentic amoroso roll. Yum!

By Jane Lasky